Michigan State Spartans Game Reaction: Northwestern

Let's just say, Kenneth Walker III is a bad man. The Wake Forest transfer made his presence known from the first play when he ripped off a 75 yard run to give the Spartans an early lead and momentum right out of the gate. He went on to score four touchdowns on 264 yards and 23 carries.

The offensive line led by Jarrett Horst was light years better than they were last year creating holes for Walker to break off some huge runs.

The defense bent but never broke as the Spartans only allowed 21 points the entire game.

Payton Thorne earned the starting role over Anthony Russo and didn't disappoint throwing for 185 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.

In the end this was a huge game for Mel Tucker in year two to start off with a Big Ten victory which is his third win in his eighth game as the Spartans Head Coach.

This team looked the part to contend in the very challenging Big Ten East this season.