Michigan State rises in the new CFB rankings

Michigan State solidified an argument for a New Year's Six bowl with their 10th victory.

Michigan State rose to #11 in this weeks College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings from #12 last week.

Michigan State earned their 10th win of the season last Saturday over Penn State 30-27 to secure their first ten win season since the 2017 season. The win showed a huge turn around in the Spartans final game of the regular season after being eliminated from Big Ten conference championship in a crushing 56-7 defeat to Ohio State.

The Spartans are primed to secure a New Year's Six bowl berth with this ranking, the only thing that could potentially be a down fall would be if Iowa beat Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game.

No. 1 Georgia extended their streak at the top spot for the fifth straight week. The Bulldogs have been No. 1 every week in the CFB committee rankings.

No. 2 Michigan jumped from No. 5 last week after their rivalry win over Ohio State, while No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati remained at the same respective ranking both following wins last week.

No. 5 Oklahoma State jumped from No. 7 last week after a rivalry win of their own over Oklahoma. No. 6 Notre Dame remained the same, although the Fighting Irish received crushing news losing their Head Coach, Brian Kelly to LSU today.

No. 7 Ohio State, No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 9 Baylor and No. 10 Oregon round out the top 10.