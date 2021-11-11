Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Kenneth Walker III Named Walter Camp Player of the Year Semifinalist

    Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year.
    Kenneth Walker III has had a magical season so far. The Michigan State junior running back is in the midst of one of the best seasons from a running back in Michigan State history and is in the conversation for many end of the season awards, as the season starts to dwindle down.

    The Walter Camp Football announced today the fifteen semifinalists for this years award, and to no surprise, Walker made the list.

    Out of the fifteen semifinalists, there is eight quarterbacks, four defensive players, two running backs and one wide receiver.

    The award often goes hand and hand with the Heisman Trophy. Last season, Alabama wide receiver, Devonta Smith won both awards.

    Michigan State has never had a player win the Walter Camp Player of the Year award which is the fourth oldest award in the sports history.

    A list of five finalists will be announced on December 2, and the winner will be announced on ESPN's College Football Awards Show on Thursday, December 9.

