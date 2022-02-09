Skip to main content

Michigan State vs Western Michigan changed to Friday night Sept. 2

The Spartans will face off against the Broncos on the first Friday of the season.

The Big Ten conference announced this morning that Michigan State will face off against Western Michigan on Friday Sept. 2. A kickoff time and the TV network broadcasting the game will be announced at a later date.

The Spartans have a total of seven home games this season. Western Michigan (Sept. 2), Akron (Sept. 10), Minnesota (Sept. 24), Ohio State (Oct. 8), Wisconsin (Oct. 15), Rutgers (Nov. 12) and Indiana (Nov. 19).

This is the eighth time in the past 12 years that the Spartans will open the season with a Friday night game in East Lansing, and the first under third-year coach Mel Tucker. It's the tenth time since 2011 that MSU will open on a Friday night.

Michigan State is also 14-2 against the in-state MAC opponent, Western Michigan. They beat Western on a Friday night in Kalamazoo, Michigan back in 2015, and also a Friday night at Spartan Stadium back in 2013.

