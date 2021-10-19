    • October 19, 2021
    Midseason All-American Honors for Michigan State

    Michigan State players have been making their names on Midseason All-American lists.
    Michigan State has had a number of players receiving national attention around the country with the success they have had this season.

    Kenneth Walker III, Jayden Reed, Jacub Panasiuk and Xavier Henderson have been all been named to numerous All-American lists at the midway point of the season.

    Kenneth Walker III

    Associated Press, CBS Sports, ESPN, The Athletic

    Jayden Reed

    CBS Sports, The Athletic

    Jacub Panasiuk

    The Athletic, Second Team

    Xavier Henderson

    The Athletic, Second Team

    Midseason All-American Honors for Michigan State

