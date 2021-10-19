Midseason All-American Honors for Michigan State
Michigan State players have been making their names on Midseason All-American lists.
Michigan State has had a number of players receiving national attention around the country with the success they have had this season.
Kenneth Walker III, Jayden Reed, Jacub Panasiuk and Xavier Henderson have been all been named to numerous All-American lists at the midway point of the season.
Kenneth Walker III
Associated Press, CBS Sports, ESPN, The Athletic
Jayden Reed
CBS Sports, The Athletic
Jacub Panasiuk
The Athletic, Second Team
Xavier Henderson
The Athletic, Second Team