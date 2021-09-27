September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

The Most Interesting Things Players Said Postgame: Nebraska Cornhuskers

There was never a doubt on the Michigan State sideline who would win Saturday night and the players reiterated that in the post game press conference.
Author:
Publish date:

After a thrilling overtime victory over Nebraska, 23-20, Jayden Reed, Payton Thorne, Xavier Henderson, and Chester Kimbrough fielded questions from the media and here are some of the most interesting quotes.

Jayden Reed: "As Coach Tucker says, keep choppin' no matter what, you know stuff doesn't always go your way, we just kept going, we took care of the other parts of the game."

This was the worst game Michigan State has played offensively so far this season, if it wasn't for the the defense and special teams, Michigan State wouldn't have won. Good teams and players find ways to win and that's exactly what Jayden Reed and Michigan State did.

Payton Thorne: "There was stuff I missed tonight, what happened tonight was a result of some of those things."

Payton Thorne had an up and down game and struggled most of the second half and took responsibility for it in the post-game. That's the first step as a leader the next step is to see how he can respond and bounce back next week.

Xavier Henderson: "We never really felt like we didn't have a chance, wasn't much doubt."

This team reeks confidence and has no doubts they can and will win every game some way some how and that comes directly from the coaching staff and confidence in every player.

Chester Kimbrough: "We train harder than anyone else in the country."

A testament to the coaching staff has been their ability to train and practice as hard or harder than anyone in the country which is a main reason we've seen how fast Michigan State has started this year. The practices are harder than the games.

ThorneNebraska
MSU Football

The Most Interesting Things Players Said Postgame: Nebraska Cornhuskers

1 minute ago
ChaseKline
MSU Football

Michigan State Loses Two Players To Transfer Portal

16 hours ago
DanteMooreJaydenReed
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State vs. Nebraska: Recruit Reaction

Sep 26, 2021
Kennethwalkernebraska
Big Ten

Around The Big Ten: How The Rest Of The Conference Fared In Crazy Week 4 Of College Football

Sep 26, 2021
PostGameNebraska
MSU Football

Three Up/Three Down: Michigan State Grinds Out Win Against Nebraska

Sep 26, 2021
chester kimbrough
Football

Spartan Football Essentials: MSU Finds Something Special Late, Works Overtime To Beat Nebraska

Sep 26, 2021
SpartanHeadStriped
Football

Michigan State Spartans Game Preview Hub: Nebraska

Sep 25, 2021
CalHaladayNebraskaUniform
Big Ten

Around The Big Ten: Game Predictions and Betting Lines Week 4

Sep 24, 2021