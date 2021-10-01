Michigan State vs. Western Kentucky: Three Game Predictions

1. Kenneth Walker gets back on track rushes for over 100 yards

Kenneth Walker had a mild set back last week against a stout Nebraska team having 19 carries and 61 yards, but the NCAA's leading rusher is primed for a big bounce back game against Western Kentucky. Western Kentucky let up 109 yards last week on the ground to Indiana's Stephen Carr. Walker should see more holes this week.

2. Michigan State has two or more interceptions against Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe

Bailey Zappe is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country and is the leader of this high performing offense. Zappe has only thrown three interceptions in the past two seasons on top of 28 touchdowns in that time. Michigan State's secondary has looked good particularly last week when Chester Kimbrough had an interception in overtime to set up the game winning field goal.

3. Tre Mosley finally gets his first touchdown of the season

Tre Mosley took another step forward last week against Nebraska. He led the receivers with six catches for 70 yards but didn't find the end zone. Mosley has taken a backseat to Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor but is a very viable third option for Payton Thorne and Michigan State's passing attack.