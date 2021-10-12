Three Most Interesting Things Players Said: Oct. 12

Jalen Nailor

"No block no rock."

There's no question how impressive the one two punch of Jalen Nailor and Jayden Reed have been mixed in with Tre Mosley and a few others receiving the ball so far this season. On the flip side you can see how much work they put into blocking as well. Most have seen the video over and over by now of Kenneth Walker on his 94 yard touchdown run and a key part of that run was wide receiver blocking, specifically Jayden Reed almost 30 yards down the field.

Drew Jordan

"My role was to come in and be a leader and do all the right things."

Drew Jordan isn't a star for Michigan State. Jordan came in and has had to work for his opportunities to play. A fifth-year transfer from Duke, Jordan has totaled 12 tackles for the Spartans in backup roles behind Jacob Panasiuk. He recorded a season high four tackles Saturday against Rutgers. This kind of leadership and buy in to the team and the program even from a player who isn't necessarily the star player of the team is exactly what Mel Tucker hoped to accomplish by bringing in players from the transfer portal.

Xavier Henderson

"I remember in the spring when he got here (Walker) I'm like, 'Is this guy really sweet or are we not that good?'"

This was more of a funny answer but at the time was probably a general concern for Henderson. Walker had a little hype and some people knew Walker could potentially be a top back in the Big Ten but this hype he has now was a reach back in January when he decided to transfer to Michigan State. It turns out when Walker was working the defense last spring he was just really that sweet.