Former Michigan State Center Mady Sissoko Chooses Transfer Destination
After four seasons in East Lansing, former Michigan State men's basketball center Mady Sissoko has chosen a new school to conclude his collegiate career.
On Monday, the 6-foot-9, 250-pounder committed to the University of California-Berkley following a three-week stint in the transfer portal. Sissoko will have one season of eligibility with the Bears.
Sissoko averaged 3.3 points and 5.1 rebounds in 35 games played for the Spartans in 2023-24, making 26 starts this past season. In his career, Sissoko appeared in 124 games for Michigan State, totaling 348 points, 461 rebounds and 65 blocked shots for the Green and White.
Head coach Tom Izzo rotated Sissoko with fellow big man and sophomore Carson Cooper early in the season at center for the Spartans. Jaxon Kohler, another sophomore, entered the rotation upon returning from foot surgery midway through the season.
While all three centers had their moments, Michigan State was never able to nail down a consistent starter throughout this past season, a source of frustration among the fanbase. Freshman Xavier Booker, a former five-star recruit, saw his minutes increase towards the end of the season, but his slight frame and inconsistent defense and rebounding made Izzo hesitant to overplay Booker.
Heading into his sophomore campaign, after a full offseason of strength and condition, Booker is expected to take a big step and be a major focal point of Michigan State's team in 2024-25.
This offseason, Izzo added transfer forward Frankie Fidler from Omaha, who averaged better than 20 points per game last season for the Mavericks. Thus far, MSU has not added a transfer center to their roster, though Izzo and his staff have done their homework in the portal looking for a potential fit.
In addition to Sissoko's departure, Michigan State starting point guard A.J. Hoggard also entered the transfer portal last week, but has not yet chosen his next destinaation. The Spartans also graduated shooting guard Tyson Walker and Malik Hall, each of whom exhausted their eligibility.
Adding Fidler to the mix, MSU returns guards Jaden Akins (senior), Tre Holloman (junior) and Jeremy Fears (sophomore), as well as sophomore forwards Coen Carr, Gerhig Normand and Booker. Juniors Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler return at center for the Spartans. Michigan State will also add the No. 16-ranked recruiting class this fall, consisting of four-star combo guard Jase Richardson (No. 30 overall player, class of 2024), four-star shooting guard Kur Teng (No. 53) and three-star power forward Jesse McCulloch (No. 166).
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.