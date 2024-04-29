Former Michigan State Center Mady Sissoko Chooses Transfer Destination

𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎: Michigan State transfer Mady Sissoko has committed to #California, a source tells @247Sports.



Sissoko averaged 3.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game on 56.8 percent shooting from the field this past season.



STORY 👉🏾 https://t.co/E0LB3b1TjP pic.twitter.com/3A64P4S1Rr