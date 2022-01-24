2023 four-star safety Ryan Yaites sets Michigan State official visit

The number seven safety in the class of 2023 set up an official visit to Michigan State in June.

Guyer (Denton, TX) 2023 safety Ryan Yaites has seen his recruitment take off and has garnered offers from around the country. As the time ticks and Yaites gets ready for his senior season of high school, he's started to narrow down his options for college and that includes Michigan State.

Yaites is planning on making his first official visit to East Lansing on June 3rd.

"Michigan State has always been at the top as far as my interest in schools. They've been trying to get me up there for a while, so I decided to make it worth my while and make them my first stop," says Yaites.

The main recruiter for Yaites is secondary coach Harlon Barnett who has never met Yaites in person, but it's a meeting that both are looking forward to.

"I have a good relationship with coach Barnett. He's a great guy and I'm really excited to meet him!"

Outside of the visit set up to Michigan State, Yaites doesn't have any other visits planned for now but Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Texas remain high on his radar going into his spring and summer.

Yaites is rated a four-star prospect according to the 247sports composite rankings as well as the 121st player in the country and 23rd player in the state of Texas.