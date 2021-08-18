Clarkston 2023 Offensive Lineman Cole Dellinger Plans A Visit To Michigan State This Fall

Clarkston (Mich.) High 2023 offensive lineman Cole Dellinger has five offers right now from LSU, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Michigan and Michigan State.

As Dellinger heads into his junior year of high school, college coaches all over the country will be monitoring him this season.

Michigan State made an early effort for Dellinger when they became his second offer back in May of 2020. Dellinger has visited Michigan State twice already this summer when he visited on June 2 and again July 31 for the Spartan Dawg Con event.

I spoke with Dellinger who told me he will be in East Lansing for a game day visit this fall.

"I'm planning on going to the Michigan-Michigan State game," Dellinger said.

Not only will the Michigan-Michigan State game have huge implications for both teams this season, but with a handful of talented recruits that will be in attendance, it could be a huge swing in recruiting momentums for many talented 2023 and 2024 prospects, especially in the state of Michigan.

Offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic is the primary recruiter at Michigan State for Dellinger. Kapilovic has been a 'plus' recruiter since arriving at Michigan State where he's secured four commitments in the 2022 class.

Dellinger is the younger brother of Garrett Dellinger who is entering his freshman year at LSU. The older Dellinger was a four-star prospect and a top 100 offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2021 per 247 Sports.