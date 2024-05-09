EXCLUSIVE: Spartans 2025 OL Target Drew Nichols On Motivation, Earning First Offer
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith is working on rebuilding the Spartans as a recruiting power in the Midwest.
Smith is also working to maintain his pipeline of West Coast talent, which he built while at Oregon State.
Smith's first commit of the 2025 class was from California -- Servite quarterback Leo Hannan, who committed in April.
Murrieta Valley three-star offensive lineman Drew Nichols is another California recruit Smith is pursuing heavily. Nichols is the No. 95 player in the state and the No. 76 player at his position.
Nichols has received numerous Power Four offers, but that was not always the case.
Nichols told Spartan Nation about the chip on his shoulder as he battled to get recognition.
"I used to go to a lower-level school [Rancho Christian]," Nichols said. "I remember being there like, 'Hey, I wanna play college football.' I talked to my dad [former Oregon Duck Matt Nichols] ... he takes me out to Giant Skills [a lineman training program] ... the second day I was there I was put on a highlight tape and this kid like choke-slammed me, and it got a couple hundred thousand views and it was this big deal. I was like, 'Holy crap man I need to step it up.' That just really told me that there are a lot of great guys out here."
Nichols pushed himself harder to improve on all facets of the game and grow from what he considered a "scrawny" 6-foot-1, 190-pound build as a 14-year-old.
"Eventually I was to a point where I was like, 'I'm not going to get the coaching I need at this [Division] 12 school, so I moved to my local school -- Murrieta Valley," Nichols said.
Nichols found success as Murrieta Valley and it was not long before he received his long-awaited first offer -- one from a historic college football program.
"I got my first offer ... from Coach [Alex] Mirabal in Miami," he said. "That was a big deal to me."
Nichols is scheduled to officially visit East Lansing on June 7. He had unofficial visits to Boise State and UCLA in April.
