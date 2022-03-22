Five recruits to know in the 2023 class

The 2023 class is in full swing and as summer approaches the 2023 class will begin to shake out.

As the 2022 class is getting ready for graduation of high school and preparing to head off to college this summer, the recruiting world is now focused on the class of 2023 as official visits start to happen this summer and into the fall.

Michigan State already has five commits so far for the class, but there are several other prospects the Spartans are hoping to get before December comes around for National Signing Day.

Here are five prospects we could see in the 2023 class for Michigan State:

Detroit (MI.) Cass Tech 2023 four-star defensive lineman Jalen Thompson.

Thompson has been heavily involved for quite some time with Michigan State and Mel Tucker. With newly hired coaches, Brandon Jordan and Marco Coleman now leading the way as the primary recruiters for Thompson, Michigan State is the favorite to land him right now. Michigan and Kentucky are the primary threats to Michigan State among his 24 offers.

Denton (TX.) Guyer 2023 four-star safety Ryan Yaites.

Yaites remains one of the top defensive back targets for Harlon Barnett going into the spring. Yaites has received plenty of interest from around the country with 20 offers in total. Yaites released a 'Top 4' about a month ago which included Michigan State, Texas Tech, California and LSU. Right now, Texas Tech is considered the favorites to land Yaites, but he does have an official visit to Michigan State set for June 4th, where the Spartans will look to take the lead.

Colleyville (TX.) Covenant Christian Academy 2023 four-star defensive lineman Enoh Etta.

Etta along with Thompson remain the top priorities on the defensive line in the 2023 class along with four-star Andrew Depaepe who has already committed to the Spartans. Michigan State has emerged as a clear front-runner for Etta right now who has 25 offers including Alabama, Baylor, Michigan Oklahoma. Look for him to make some moves on his official visits soon.

Clarkston (MI.) 2023 four-star offensive lineman Cole Dellinger.

Dellinger has been a big target for Mel Tucker since 2020 when he was hired. The talented offensive and defensive lineman projects at offensive guard at the next level. Michigan State has one offensive lineman committed already in Johnathan Slack Jr. out of Detroit. Offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic wants nothing more than to pair the two next to each on the offensive line in 2023 and beyond.

Indianapolis (IN.) 2023 three-star offensive tackle Trevor Lauck.

Michigan State just hosted Lauck this past weekend and have emerged a contender for Lauck. Just two weeks ago Lauck released a 'Top 8' of Michigan State, Michigan, Cincinatti, Purdue, Iowa, Ohio State, Louisville and Indiana. Lauck was on campus this past weekend where he got to meet coaches such as Chris Kapilovic. It's a little early to really gauge where the Spartans stand with Lauck, but he remains one of the top offensive tackles for Kapilovic in this cycle as he starts planning summer official visits.