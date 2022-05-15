Five-star 2023 defensive lineman David Hicks locks official visit to Michigan State

The #4 overall recruit in the class of 2023 will be in East Lansing in early June for an official visit.

Paetow (Katy, TX) 2023 defensive lineman David Hicks has set an official visit to Michigan State for the weekend of June 3rd. The five-star will be the headline of a loaded list of the first weekend of official visits for Michigan State.

The #4 overall recruit in the class of 2023 according to the 247sports composite has remained the top priority for defensive line coach, Marco Coleman and pass-rush specialist, Brandon Jordan.

Hicks was at Michigan State in April for the spring game where he got a feel for the atmosphere in East Lansing and what Mel Tucker is trying to build at Michigan State.

Hicks will be making the trek to Michigan with his father David Hicks Sr. who was not with Hicks when he made the trip in April.

After the June 3rd visit to Michigan State, Hicks will be making an official visit to Oregon the third weekend of June, on June 17th.

Other schools such as Texas A&M and Oklahoma remain as contenders in Hicks' recruitment. On 247sports there is one crystal ball for Hicks to Texas A&M at the moment.

The first weekend of June will have a star-studded official visitor list that we will continue to spotlight here at Spartan Nation as we move closer.