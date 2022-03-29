Skip to main content

Former West Virginia small forward Jalen Bridges is expected to visit Michigan State

Tom Izzo is looking to address a need through the transfer portal this offseason.

Michigan State basketball is just two weeks removed from playing in the NCAA tournament, but Tom Izzo is already trying to shape his roster for the 2022-23 season.

So far, the Spartans have lost seniors Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr. from this past season's roster, but Izzo has been active in the transfer portal to fill those needs.

Izzo and his staff have already made in-home visits with former West Virginia small forward and transfer portal-entrant Jalen Bridges, who is being pursued by several suitors this offseason.

It's being reported that the coaching staffs at Alabama and Ohio State have made in-home visits with Bridges as well. Michigan State is currently trying to schedule him for a visit to East Lansing.

A redshirt sophomore in 2021-22, Bridges started all 33 games for the Mountaineers this past year. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound wing averaged 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, shot 42.8 percent from the field, and 32.5 percent from the three-point line.

In addition to seeking help at the small forward position, the Spartans may look to address the power forward and center positions through the portal. The backcourt, meanwhile, is in good hands with AJ Hoggard, Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins, and will remain a position of strength for MSU with the addition of four-star point guard Tre Holloman in the 2022 recruting class.

Bridges is considered a five-star transfer and one of the top available players on the market this offseason.

