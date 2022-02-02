Four-star defensive end Andrew Depaepe commits to Michigan State

Pleasant Valley (Bettendorf, IA) 2023 defensive end Andrew Depaepe has committed to Michigan State in the 2023 cycle.

Newly hired pass rush specialist coach Brandon Jordan was the lead recruiter for Depaepe.

Depaepe was on campus over the weekend on an unofficial visit and had a chance to meet and talk to coaches as well as watch Michigan State play rival Michigan in a basketball game. Following that, Depaepe had a zoom call with Michigan State coaches on Tuesday night which led to his commitment.

Depaepe has good size at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds and has an overall solid game with no glaring weakness. He uses his hands well in the pass rush and uses a high motor to get to the quarterback.

With the commitment, Depaepe becomes the highest rated recruit in the 2023 class for the Spartans which also includes two other four-stars in Brennan Parachek and Kedrick Reescano.

He also is the first commitment for new pass rush specialist, Brandon Jordan to work with. Jordan is an elite trainer and now has his first commitment to work with.

Depaepe is ranked the 102nd player in the country according to the On3.com consensus rankings. He is also ranked the 10th best edge in the country, as well as the #2 player in the state of Iowa.

He chose Michigan State over offers from Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska and Washington among others.