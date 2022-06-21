Four-Star Offensive Lineman Clay Wedin goes in-depth on his commitment

Four-star offensive line commit Clay Wedin talks to Spartan Nation on why he pulled the trigger on Michigan State.

Michigan State has been red hot on the recruiting trail in the month of June. They have hosted several top prospects from around the country on official visits and it has paid off so far for the Spartans landing five verbal commitments in the month of June alone.

One of those prospects is four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin. Wedin is a six-foot-six, 295 interior offensive lineman and committed to the Spartans a week ago on June 14th.

Wedin visited Michigan State the weekend before he made his commitment public, visiting East Lansing during the weekend of June 10th. He has since canceled his remaining official visits he had planned originally which included Auburn on June 24th.

"I pulled the trigger on Michigan State because they checked every box that I had for a school," Wedin said. "They checked off player development, I know that I'll get developed there with the best."

Outside of development, Wedin says he's confident in Head Coach Mel Tucker's system and his stability at Michigan State.

"I love coach Tucker's vision. He's not looking to just win bowl games; he has a vision to compete for national championships every year and I believe him."

Now that Wedin is committed to Michigan State he has completely shut down his recruitment to other schools and has already started to get to know the other commits in the 2023 class.

"When I started this whole process, I made sure to not rush it and make sure I committed to the best fit for me, which I've done. I've already started talking with Johnathan Slack who is also an offensive line commit and I'm getting to know everyone else. Everyone committed seems like good guys that can contribute to the team when we get up there."

Coach Kapilovic is the main recruiter for Wedin and was one of the main reasons Wedin felt comfortable being so far from home in Florida.

"Coach Kap and I have a really good and strong relationship, we have been in constant contact since January, and it has just grown from there. He is a great person as well as an elite coach and he knows how to develop offensive linemen."

Now that Wedin has locked in this summer, he plans on preparing for his senior season of high school football down in Florida and making a return trip to East Lansing this fall for a game.

"I don't have anything set in stone yet, but I would love to get back up to "The Woodshed" this fall and see a game in person before I get to play there next year."