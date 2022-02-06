Is Michigan State the favorite for five-star quarterback Dante Moore?

Detroit King 2023 five-star quarterback, Dante Moore has been a top priority for Mel Tucker and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Jay Johnson since arriving in East Lansing in 2020.

Dante Moore has been one of the highest rated recruits in the state of Michigan in recent memory and one of if not the highest rated quarterback from Michigan in the recruiting service era.

Moore has been relatively quiet on the recruiting trail for the most part throughout his high school career. He's made trips around the country and has received 33 offers altogether.

Moore has visited Michigan State unofficially more than any other school, making four trips to East Lansing just in the last year. He visited June 1st, July 25th, September 25th and most recently January 27th.

He has also made trips to Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and Oregon in the last year.

It appears as of now; Michigan State is setting themselves up as one of the favorites for Moore. Moving forward, it will be interesting where Moore decides to take his official visits which will start up in June.

Michigan State just secured a commitment from Moore's teammate, three-star offensive guard (center) Johnathan Slack last week. This is significant for the obvious reason that the two play together. It's also significant that Tucker is living up to his word and making Detroit a priority in recruiting. They recently made a 'Top 10' for the state's #2 prospect, Jalen Thompson from Detroit Cass Tech. Getting all three in the fold in 2023 is easier as the dominos continue to fall the Spartans way.

Michigan State also may be indirectly helped by former Michigan offensive coordinator, Josh Gattis leaving Michigan today and taking the offensive coordinator position at Miami (Fla.). Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame have been considered the favorites for Moore and Gattis was the primary recruiter for him.

It will take Mel Tucker, Jay Johnson and the entire staff to seal the deal with Moore in the next ten months, but the Spartans have a firm reason to believe that they have a great chance at landing the five-star.