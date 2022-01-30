Skip to main content

Michigan State lands Colorado transfer running back Jarek Broussard

The Spartans added another piece to their running back room for the 2022 season.

Mel Tucker added another important piece to their 2022 recruiting class when they received a commitment from Colorado transfer running back Jarek Broussard.

Broussard visited East Lansing over the weekend. He met with the staff and watched Michigan State basketball beat Michigan. He left with a commitment to suit up for the Spartans in 2022.

Broussard spent the last four seasons at the University of Colorado. At Colorado Broussard has been the main option at running back the last two seasons and added a Pac 12 offensive player of the year in 2020. Over the last two seasons he rushed for 1,474 yards, 1,620 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns.

Running back is obviously a position in question entering 2022 for the Spartans. The loss of Doak Walker Award winner, Kenneth Walker III will have to be replaced. The Spartans are bringing in two proven transfers in Broussard and Wisconsin transfer, Jalen Berger to compete for the job.

Michigan State also has a new running back coach in Effrem Reed. Reed has proven to be the right man for the job picking up a 2023 commitment from Kedrick Reescano and now Broussard making his first month on the job pretty memorable.

Broussard brings versatility to the offense. He's only 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds but he has the ability to hit the holes the line sets up for him. With Berger a little bit bigger standing at 6-foot, 205 pounds both look to bring their styles of running to the offense.

Broussard has two years of eligibility remaining in East Lansing. Out of high school, he was rated a three-star prospect and the 1,143rd rated recruit in the 2018 class. He grew up in Dallas, Texas.

