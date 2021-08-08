Sports Illustrated home
Trejuan Holloman becomes first commit in 2022 class for Tom Izzo

Holloman made it official yesterday afternoon, committing to Tom Izzo and the Spartans
Author:
Publish date:

Tom Izzo and Michigan State got great news Saturday afternoon, when 2022 4 star point guard Trejuan Holloman from Saint Paul, MN committed to Michigan State over offers from Baylor, Illinois, Texas and Wisconsin among his 11 offers.

Holloman is ranked 70th in the country for the composite rankings on 247 sports. As well as the 12th point guard and the #1 player in the state of Minnesota.

On top of being a standout basketball player, Holloman also received offers to play football in college as a defensive back.

Holloman brings a lot to the table and it's a no brainer why Izzo and co. wanted him so bad. He's an ideal two-way guard as well as a great passer and defender.

Holloman is also best friends with Michigan State 2022 defensive end commit Chase Carter who is from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

It appears that Holloman will just play basketball in college but it's interesting how he's also a top recruit for football. Michigan State currently has Maliq Carr and Keon Coleman attempting to play both football and basketball.

