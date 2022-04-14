Skip to main content

Michigan State cut from four-star safety Ryan Yaites list

Michigan State is out of contention for the four-star safety.

Guyer (Denton, Texas) 2023 safety Ryan Yaites has officially taken Michigan State out of the running for his recruitment which he will announce tomorrow morning.

The Spartans were one of five finalists for Yaites who originally planned on taking official visits this summer before announcing today he would be committing tomorrow. Michigan State was scheduled to be his first official visit this summer in early June.

Yaites only cut his 'Top 4' list by one school in Michigan State. The Spartans were replaced by Ole Miss as one of his four finalists. LSU, Texas Tech and Cal are the other three that are in consideration for Yaites going into tomorrow.

This recruitment has taken many different twists and turns with Texas Tech at first leading the race and then there was talk that Michigan State had taken the lead before recently LSU has emerged as the favorite heading into tomorrow morning.

Where the Spartans go from here is yet to be seen. They have offers out to 30 safety prospects in the 2023 class, although none have been listed as a high priority yet.

Yaites is listed as a four-star safety and the 128th ranked player in the country according to 247sports.com. He is also the seventh ranked safety as well as the 24th ranked player in the state of Texas.

