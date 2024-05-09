Michigan State Offers 2026 4-Star ATH Matt Sieg
Michigan State football has offered yet another four-star prospect from the 2026 recruiting class this week.
On Thursday, class of 2026 four-star ATH Matt Sieg announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has received an offer from the Spartans. Sieg, whose most notable position is safety, plays at Fort Cherry Junior-Senior High School in McDonald, Pennsylvania.
The 6-foot, 175-pound ATH plays both quarterback and free safety. According to his Hudl, Sieg has totaled 7,000-plus yards and 107 touchdowns in his first two high school seasons.
Per 247Sports' composite rankings, Sieg is the sixth-best 2026 recruit in Pennsylvania, the No. 19 safety in the nation and the 206th-best prospect nationally.
Sieg has also received offers from Maryland, Penn State, Wisconsin and Nebraska, among others. According to 247Sports, he has made four unofficial visits to Penn State already.
As a sophomore, Sieg helped lead Fort Cherry to a 15-1 record, its only loss coming against Pennsylvania powerhouse Steelton-Highshire in the 2023 PIAA 1A state championship.
A quarterback prospect who primarily excels on defense is certainly rare. Michigan State will have to compete with schools in Sieg’s home state like Pitt and Penn State.
With two years left in his high school career, there are likely to be an abundance of more Division I offers in Sieg’s future, which will make the Spartans’ attempt at landing the recruit even more difficult.
Fortunately for Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans, they were able to act fast and were one of the first Division I programs outside of Pennsylvania to extend an offer to the young Sieg. Hopefully, for them, that means something to the two-way recruit.
