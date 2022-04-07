Michigan State gears up for another huge recruiting weekend

There is no doubt Mel Tucker and his staff have been 'relentless' on the recruiting trail this offseason with already the 13th ranked recruiting class in the country. They are also on the ropes with some highly rated prospects.

This weekend, Mel Tucker will host several prospects including Enow Etta and Payton Kirkland. The two four-star prospects will be on campus for visits this weekend to watch spring practices just one week before the annual spring game for the Spartans.

Kirkland a four-star offensive tackle, is ranked the 205th best player in the country in the class of 2023 according to 247sports.com. He also ranks as the 20th best offensive tackle and 41st in the talent rich state of Florida.

Kirkland is already at Michigan State for the weekend and is taking in spring practice while touring the facilities with offensive line coach, Chris Kapilovic.

Michigan State sits inside of Kirkland's 'Top 5' right now, a list he came out with on March 18th. The Spartans are in the mix with Alabama, Miami (FL.), Oklahoma and Florida. Right now, Florida is the favorite for Kirkland so the Spartans have some catching up to do.

On Saturday Kirkland will be joined by fellow four-star defensive end Enoh Etta in East Lansing. Etta who also lists the Spartans in his top school list which is up to 12 has long been one of the favorites for defensive pass rush specialist, Brandon Jordan since arriving at Michigan State.

Etta is ranked as the 131st player in the country in the class of 2023 as well as the 19th ranked defensive lineman and the 25th ranked player in the state of Texas.

Although Etta has a 'Top 12' list of schools including Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma and USC among others, the Spartans chances are high for Etta and should be considered the favorites as of right now.

Brandon Jordan and defensive line coach Marco Coleman have a big weekend ahead where they are looking to get a solid grasp for the lead in Etta's recruitment.

Michigan State has hosted several big recruiting weekends over the past few months and will have another big one next weekend for the spring game before things settle down for a little bit with camps starting up until the summer.