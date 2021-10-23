Michigan State Makes Cut For Top 100 2023 Wide Receiver

Bishop Gorman (Nev.) Zachariah Branch trimmed his list to 12 today and the Spartans made the cut.

Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 2023 wide receiver Zachariah Branch has 24 offers but cut his list earlier today to 12.

Although it's not super significant yet, Michigan State finds themselves in the running for a big time receiver early.

The other 12 schools that made the list were Washington, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee, LSU, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC and Oklahoma. Michigan State just offered Branch on September 1st, the first day coaches could contact juniors.

Notable schools that missed the cut for Branch were Auburn, Michigan, Penn State and Texas.

Current Michigan State freshman linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote was a 2021 prospect that attended the same school, Bishop Gorman.

Branch is rated a four star and the 44th best prospect in the 2023 class. He's also the 7th ranked wide receiver, as well as the #1 player in Nevada.