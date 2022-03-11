Michigan State makes cut for three-star offensive tackle Trevor Lauck

The Spartans made the cut for the 'Top 8' of Trevor Lauck.

Indianapolis (Ind.) Roncalli 2023 offensive tackle Trevor Lauck released a 'Top 8' this afternoon and the Spartans made the cut for three-star offensive tackle.

The main recruiter for Lauck is none other than, Chris Kapilovic. Kapilovic has been one of if not the most elite recruiter based on the results we've seen since he arrived on Mel Tucker's staff at Michigan State in 2020.

Kapilovic has secured one commitment on the offensive line so far in the 2023 class in Detroit King's interior lineman Johnathan Slack who is ranked slightly higher than Lauck according to 247sports at number 409 nationally, while Lauck comes in at number 443.

Outside of Michigan State, a number of Big Ten schools made his 'Top 8'. Michigan State is joined by Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Purdue and Iowa as well as Cincinnati and Louisville as the top destinations for Lauck.

Lauck visited Michigan State on January 29th for a Junior Day visit and has plans of returning to East Lansing this summer.