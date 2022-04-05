Skip to main content

Michigan State makes the 'Top 10' for four-star offensive tackle Madden Sanker

The Top 100 recruit included the Spartans in his Top 10 over the weekend.

South Paulding (Dougalsville, GA.) 2023 offensive lineman Madden Sanker released his 'Top 10' over this past weekend, and to no surprise Michigan State made the cut for the 85th ranked player in the 2023 class.

The talented offensive lineman projects on the interior at the college level. He uses an explosive first step and has the ability to push opponents 5-10 yards while blocking and has an elite ability of finishing his blocks.

Sanker's list has an interesting number of teams ranging from the ACC, SEC and the Big Ten. Sanker also is fresh off a visit to Miami (FL.) just this last weekend. He was in East Lansing visiting Michigan State the weekend before.

Sanker has 20 offers altogether and left schools such as Auburn, Oregon and Pittsburgh off of his list.

Right now, Michigan State has one offensive lineman committed in Detroit King 2023 center Johnathan Slack. There is a number of prospects on the offensive line that have put the Spartans in their 'top lists'. Sanker is one of the top if not top option for the Spartans on the interior offensive line.

Sanker is rated a four-star and is in the 'Top 100' of recruits in the 2023 class according to the 247sports composite rankings coming in at #85 nationally. He is also ranked the sixth overall prospect in the state of Georgia as well as the third highest ranked at his interior offensive lineman position.

