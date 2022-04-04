Michigan State makes 'Top 8' for four-star 2023 offensive tackle Chase Bisontis

Offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic and the Spartans keep finding themselves in the running for highly regarded recruits.

Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey NJ.) 2023 offensive tackle Chase Bisontis released his 'Top 8' over the weekend and the Spartans found themselves on another elite list for a top 100 four-star prospect.

Bisontis has 36 offers altogether so releasing a 'Top 8' is pretty significant going into the spring and summer as he enters his senior year of high school. There is no real favorite in his recruitment yet, although he was just at Michigan State the weekend of March 26th for a visit.

Bisontis has a visit scheduled for this weekend (April 9th) to Baton Rouge and LSU as he goes through his options and narrows down where he'll take his official visits to this summer and fall.

Bisontis is rated as a four-star in the class of 2023 and is the 57th ranked player in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings. He is also the sixth ranked offensive tackle as well as the #1 ranked player in the state of New Jersey.

He stands at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds with plenty of upside and extra weight he can put on in the coming years.

Michigan State currently has the 12th ranked recruiting class in 2023 and Bisontis would be the highest rated commit if he decides to suit up in East Lansing.