Mega Recruiting Weekend in Store for Michigan State

Over 30 prospects will be at Michigan State this weekend for the Michigan game.

Michigan State will use one of the biggest games of the college football season so far, as an advantage for recruiting hosting over 30 prospects this weekend.

The atmosphere with both FOX and ESPN being in East Lansing for the in-state rivalry game is a huge bonus.

Both teams enter 7-0 and ranked in the top ten, and of course battle for many recruits.

Here is a complete list of visitors this weekend.

Harold Perkins Cypress Park (TX.) 2022 Linebacker

Kiyaunta Goodwin Charlestown (IN.) 2022 Offensive Tackle

Caleb Presley Rainier Beach (WA.) 2023 Defensive Back

Joshua Mickens Lawerence Central (IN.) 2023 Defensive End

Nick Marsh River Rouge 2024 Wide Receiver

Cole Dellinger Clarkston 2023 Offensive Tackle

Kedrick Reescano New Caney (TX.) 2023 Running Back

Zion Young Westlake (GA.) 2022 Defensive End

Allen Mitchell De Smet (MO.) 2023 Running Back

Kai Black Urbandale (IA.) 2023 Tight End

Ryan Carretta St. Charles (OH.) 2023 Offensive Tackle

Amare Snowden Roseville 2023 Defensive Back

Jaden Mangham Birmingham Groves 2022 Athlete

Malik Spencer Buford (GA.) 2022 Defensive Back

Ade Willie IMG Academy (FL) 2022 Defensive Back

Tyrell Henry Roseville 2022 Wide Receiver

Ashton Lepo Grand Haven 2022 Offensive Tackle

Shannon Blair Knoxville West (TN.) 2022 Athlete

Alex VanSumeren Essexville-Garber 2022 Defensive Tackle

Brennan Parachek Dexter 2023 Tight End

Jonathan Slack Detroit King 2023 Offensive Tackle

Dylan Senda Divine Child 2023 Offensive Guard

Cole Cabana Dexter 2023 Running Back

CJ Carr Saline 2024 Quarterback

Jake Merklinger Calvary Day (GA.) 2024 Quarterback

Jalen Thompson Cass Tech 2023 Defensive End

Dillon Tatum West Bloomfield 2022 Defensive Back

Mike Williams West Bloomfield 2022 Defensive End

Amir Herring West Bloomfield 2023 Offensive Lineman

Jaylin Roberts Cass Tech 2022 Defensive Back

Shamar Snow Cass Tech 2023 Linebacker

Bijan Rankin West Bloomfield 2022 Defensive Back

Zachary Rogers Birmingham Groves 2022 Defensive Back