    • October 28, 2021
    Mega Recruiting Weekend in Store for Michigan State

    Over 30 prospects will be at Michigan State this weekend for the Michigan game.
    Michigan State will use one of the biggest games of the college football season so far, as an advantage for recruiting hosting over 30 prospects this weekend.

    The atmosphere with both FOX and ESPN being in East Lansing for the in-state rivalry game is a huge bonus.

    Both teams enter 7-0 and ranked in the top ten, and of course battle for many recruits.

    Here is a complete list of visitors this weekend.

    Harold Perkins Cypress Park (TX.) 2022 Linebacker

    Kiyaunta Goodwin Charlestown (IN.) 2022 Offensive Tackle

    Caleb Presley Rainier Beach (WA.) 2023 Defensive Back

    Joshua Mickens Lawerence Central (IN.) 2023 Defensive End

    Nick Marsh River Rouge 2024 Wide Receiver 

    Cole Dellinger Clarkston 2023 Offensive Tackle

    Kedrick Reescano New Caney (TX.) 2023 Running Back

    Zion Young Westlake (GA.) 2022 Defensive End

    Allen Mitchell De Smet (MO.) 2023 Running Back

    Kai Black Urbandale (IA.) 2023 Tight End

    Ryan Carretta St. Charles (OH.) 2023 Offensive Tackle

    Amare Snowden Roseville 2023 Defensive Back

    Jaden Mangham Birmingham Groves 2022 Athlete

    Malik Spencer Buford (GA.) 2022 Defensive Back

    Ade Willie IMG Academy (FL) 2022 Defensive Back

    Tyrell Henry Roseville 2022 Wide Receiver 

    Ashton Lepo Grand Haven 2022 Offensive Tackle

    Shannon Blair Knoxville West (TN.) 2022 Athlete

    Alex VanSumeren Essexville-Garber 2022 Defensive Tackle

    Brennan Parachek Dexter 2023 Tight End

    Jonathan Slack Detroit King 2023 Offensive Tackle

    Dylan Senda Divine Child 2023 Offensive Guard

    Cole Cabana Dexter 2023 Running Back

    CJ Carr Saline 2024 Quarterback

    Jake Merklinger Calvary Day (GA.) 2024 Quarterback

    Jalen Thompson Cass Tech 2023 Defensive End

    Dillon Tatum West Bloomfield 2022 Defensive Back

    Mike Williams West Bloomfield 2022 Defensive End

    Amir Herring West Bloomfield 2023 Offensive Lineman

    Jaylin Roberts Cass Tech 2022 Defensive Back

    Shamar Snow Cass Tech 2023 Linebacker

    Bijan Rankin West Bloomfield 2022 Defensive Back

    Zachary Rogers Birmingham Groves 2022 Defensive Back

    Photo courtesy of MSU SID
