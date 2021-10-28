Mega Recruiting Weekend in Store for Michigan State
Michigan State will use one of the biggest games of the college football season so far, as an advantage for recruiting hosting over 30 prospects this weekend.
The atmosphere with both FOX and ESPN being in East Lansing for the in-state rivalry game is a huge bonus.
Both teams enter 7-0 and ranked in the top ten, and of course battle for many recruits.
Here is a complete list of visitors this weekend.
Harold Perkins Cypress Park (TX.) 2022 Linebacker
Kiyaunta Goodwin Charlestown (IN.) 2022 Offensive Tackle
Caleb Presley Rainier Beach (WA.) 2023 Defensive Back
Joshua Mickens Lawerence Central (IN.) 2023 Defensive End
Nick Marsh River Rouge 2024 Wide Receiver
Cole Dellinger Clarkston 2023 Offensive Tackle
Kedrick Reescano New Caney (TX.) 2023 Running Back
Zion Young Westlake (GA.) 2022 Defensive End
Allen Mitchell De Smet (MO.) 2023 Running Back
Kai Black Urbandale (IA.) 2023 Tight End
Ryan Carretta St. Charles (OH.) 2023 Offensive Tackle
Amare Snowden Roseville 2023 Defensive Back
Jaden Mangham Birmingham Groves 2022 Athlete
Malik Spencer Buford (GA.) 2022 Defensive Back
Ade Willie IMG Academy (FL) 2022 Defensive Back
Tyrell Henry Roseville 2022 Wide Receiver
Ashton Lepo Grand Haven 2022 Offensive Tackle
Shannon Blair Knoxville West (TN.) 2022 Athlete
Alex VanSumeren Essexville-Garber 2022 Defensive Tackle
Brennan Parachek Dexter 2023 Tight End
Jonathan Slack Detroit King 2023 Offensive Tackle
Dylan Senda Divine Child 2023 Offensive Guard
Cole Cabana Dexter 2023 Running Back
CJ Carr Saline 2024 Quarterback
Jake Merklinger Calvary Day (GA.) 2024 Quarterback
Jalen Thompson Cass Tech 2023 Defensive End
Dillon Tatum West Bloomfield 2022 Defensive Back
Mike Williams West Bloomfield 2022 Defensive End
Amir Herring West Bloomfield 2023 Offensive Lineman
Jaylin Roberts Cass Tech 2022 Defensive Back
Shamar Snow Cass Tech 2023 Linebacker
Bijan Rankin West Bloomfield 2022 Defensive Back
Zachary Rogers Birmingham Groves 2022 Defensive Back