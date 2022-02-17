Michigan State offers and makes an impression on rising 2023 offensive tackle Connor Stroh

The Spartans have already made a strong impression on the rising 2023 offensive tackle.

Wakeland (Frisco, Tex.) 2023 offensive tackle was offered by Michigan State offensive line coach, Chris Kapilovic and is already impressed by the Spartans.

"I have been talking to coach Kap a little bit," Stroh said. "He watched my film and talked to my coach and today we were talking, and he offered me."

Although Stroh is all the way down in Texas, he has heard nothing but good things so far about East Lansing and Michigan State.

"The offer was fantastic," Stroh exclaimed. "I am still early in getting in the mix with them, but we all know it is a big-time football school and I'm looking forward to learning more and getting to know the coaches better."

Stroh is so early in the process with Michigan State, he hasn't even formally met head coach, Mel Tucker.

"I haven't spoken to or met coach Tucker, but everything I do know is that he is focused on winning and he's well liked. I'm just starting to get to know Coach Kap now, but I like everything I have heard so far."

As 2023 prospects transition start to transition from their junior year into their senior year, many will start visiting schools and setting a timeline up for when they want to make a college commitment.

"I'd like to visit Michigan State. My spring schedule has been in the works for a while, but with the new offers, I'm trying to see what I can adjust to make it work."

Michigan State has some ground to make up in the coming months arriving a little later than most to the Stroh sweepstakes.

"I plan on observing and visiting as much as I can through the spring and I'm hoping for a summer commitment."

Michigan State currently has five commitments in the class of 2023, although only one is on the offensive line in Detroit King's Johnathan Slack who projects as an interior offensive lineman, where Stroh is projecting as a tackle.

Stroh is currently not rated in the composite rankings for On3.com. Although many evaluations are still happening, Stroh is considered a four-star prospect on one recruiting service, Rivals.com.

Stroh has 11 offers in total from Arkansas, Baylor, Cincinnati and Texas among others.