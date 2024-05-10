Michigan State Offers Scholarship to 3-Star Defensive Lineman
Michigan State football remains consistent on the recruiting trail despite all that is happening with its roster.
While the Spartans seemingly lose more players to the transfer portal every week, Coach Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff continue to hit the recruiting trail hard, looking for potential prospects to help him and his coaching staff get off on the right foot as they begin a new era in East Lansing.
The Spartans have extended a scholarship offer to Cal Thrush, an up-and-coming defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class. Thrush, a native of Columbus, Ohio, recently announced his scholarship offer from the Spartans on X, formerly known as Twitter.
According to 247Sports, Thrush is ranked as the 90th-best edge rusher in their composite rankings for the 2025 recruiting class. The site also lists Thrush as the 1,253rd-best overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. Thrush would be a welcomed addition to a defensive line that has seen multiple players enter the transfer portal.
247Sports names many other schools in the running for Thrush’s commitment in addition to Michigan State. Over ten programs have extended a scholarship offer to Thrush. Those schools include Navy, Toledo, Buffalo, Army, Ball State, Air Force, Kent State Air Force, Cincinnati and Miami (OH).
While Michigan State is undoubtedly in rebuild mode, it can provide Thrush with an opportunity that many of the other schools that offered him a scholarship cannot. At Michigan State, Thrush will have the chance to instantly get playing time and make an impact at a reputable football school looking to make a comeback. Having a successful stint at a school while helping rebuild a program is something many teams in the National Football League would take into consideration when Thrush looks to move to the next level.
The Spartans hope Thrush will be one of the building blocks of their 2025 recruiting class as they rebuild their roster and football program. Coach Smith has done an admirable job finding talent and offering scholarships to them. He must now find a way to finish the job and secure the necessary commitments to turn things around for the Green and White.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.