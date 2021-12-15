Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Spartans pick up commitment on National Signing Day Eve

    Lee County, Georgia 2022 defensive back Malcom Jones has committed to Michigan State.
    The fireworks came a little early late on this Tuesday night. Michigan State has received a commitment from Lee County (GA.) 2022 defensive back Malcom Jones on National Signing Day Eve.

    A hard hitting safety, Jones committed to the Spartans following his official visit this past weekend in East Lansing and will sign the dotted lines and make it official tomorrow on National Signing Day.

    Jones was originally committed to Virginia Tech up until this week when he backed off the Hokies and ultimately ended up choosing the Spartans.

    Jones chose the Spartans over offers from Virginia Tech, Liberty, Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky.

    Jones is just outside of the top 800 recruits in the class of 2022 coming in at 806 nationally. He is also ranked the 49th safety and the 57th best player in the state of Georgia.

    Jones becomes the 20th commit in the 2022 class for the Spartans and comes in as the 12th highest rated in the class which is all expected to sign tomorrow.

