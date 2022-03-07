Michigan State picks up preferred walk-on wide receiver Tyler Vroman

Rockford (Mich.) 2022 wide receiver Tyler Vroman became the newest member of the Spartans 2022 recruiting class last night as he committed to Michigan State as a preferred walk-on.

Vroman chose the Spartans over two offers from Air Force and Army and several walk-on opportunities from schools such as Central and Eastern Michigan.

Vroman's decision comes late in the process, as he plans to graduate in the coming months but is excited for his next chapter at Michigan State.

"I chose Michigan State because I'll have two great coaches in coach Tucker and coach Hawkins," Vroman said. "They are building something, and they aren't leaving anytime soon."

Vroman joins a fairly competitive and deep wide receiver class, which also features Germie Bernard, Antonio Gates Jr., Tyrell Henry and Jaron Glover on scholarship for 2022.

"It's a competitive room at Michigan State. I feel like I bring something special to the table, running a 4.41 40-yard dash and can be a huge threat."

The family atmosphere that Michigan State has built, along with the chance to play in the Big Ten, ultimately was the reason Vroman decided to be a Spartan.

"It felt like home at Michigan State and they recruited not only me but my family very hard. I'm excited to learn everything and get in a rhythm of playing in the Big Ten and getting on the field."

Michigan State brought in a top 25 recruiting class in the class of 2022 and also brought in a number of high character and talented walk-ons that can benefit and help the program down the road.