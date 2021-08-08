Michigan State lands 2022 4 star "ATH" Jaden Mangham

Jaden Mangham made it official by committing to Michigan State becoming the 19th member of the 2022 class

Birmingham Groves (MI) 2022 4 star "ATH" became the 19th member of the class for Michigan State this afternoon when he announced his commitment via Twitter.

Mangham becomes the second highest rated recruit in the class as the 285th best player in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings. Defensive line commit Alex VanSummeren is the highest in the class at 178 nationally.

Mangham is considered an athlete according to recruiting services which means that he could be considered an offensive or defensive prospect, Michigan State is recruiting him as a safety where they project him to play in college.

Mangham is the younger brother of Jaren Mangham who was a class of 2019 running back from Detroit that committed to Mel Tucker while he was at Colorado.