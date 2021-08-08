Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

Michigan State lands 2022 4 star "ATH" Jaden Mangham

Jaden Mangham made it official by committing to Michigan State becoming the 19th member of the 2022 class
Author:
Publish date:

Birmingham Groves (MI) 2022 4 star "ATH" became the 19th member of the class for Michigan State this afternoon when he announced his commitment via Twitter.

Mangham becomes the second highest rated recruit in the class as the 285th best player in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings. Defensive line commit Alex VanSummeren is the highest in the class at 178 nationally.

Mangham is considered an athlete according to recruiting services which means that he could be considered an offensive or defensive prospect, Michigan State is recruiting him as a safety where they project him to play in college.

Mangham is the younger brother of Jaren Mangham who was a class of 2019 running back from Detroit that committed to Mel Tucker while he was at Colorado.

JadenMangham
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State lands 2022 4 star "ATH" Jaden Mangham

Holloman
MSU Recruiting

Trejuan Holloman becomes first commit in 2022 class for Tom Izzo

DraymondUSA
Basketball

Draymond Green and Team USA win Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics

Connor Heyward
Football

Depth an advantage at Running Back for Spartans heading into 2021

Payton Thorne Anthony Russo
Football

Thorne or Russo? Michigan State QB Battle Begins to Heat Up

USATSI_13513581_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State Target, 4-star OT Ryan Baer sets Commitment Date

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

Michigan State Football Offers '23 4-star RB Ike Daniels

USATSI_16441922_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode LVIII: Football