Michigan State Receives First Commitment of 2023 Class

Dexter (Mich.) 2023 tight end Brennan Parachek made it official today becoming the first commitment of the 2023 class for Coach Mel Tucker.

Parachek has great hands and has been a force for Dexter in his first two and a half years of high school. He has good size and is versatile as a three sport athlete, also excelling in basketball and baseball.

Parachek stands at 6-foot-6, 235 pounds and picked the Spartans over nine offers which included Arizona State, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Purdue among others while being monitored by a few other programs such as Michigan.

Parachek visited Michigan State back on July 31. A commitment this early and an in-state prospect is a huge boost going forward in the 2023 class for the Spartans.