Michigan State set to host a couple key recruits next weekend

The Spartans will host three 2023 prospects as of right now on January 15th weekend.

Mel Tucker is already back to work. The second year head coach of Michigan State had a day to soak in his first bowl win as a head coach. Now he is making moves towards the future and recruiting in the 2023 class for the Spartans.

Next weekend the Spartans will host three four-stars in the class of 2023 for the weekend. Miles McVay, Daylen Austin and Cole Dellinger will all be in attendance on Saturday for the Spartans basketball game against Northwestern as well as a visit to the campus for the weekend.

McVay, a 6-foot-7, 365 offensive tackle from East St. Louis High School in East Saint Louis, Illinois has been connected to the Spartans since he was in the 8th grade. Offensive line coach, Chris Kapilovic has made McVay a priority in the class. McVay has 24 offers and is favoring Michigan State, Alabama, Missouri and Oklahoma currently. McVay is ranked the 135th best player in his class, 13th at his position and 2nd in his state.

The Spartans are also getting a visitor from out west in Long Beach Poly (CA.) 2023 defensive back, Daylen Austin. Corner backs are a position of need for Michigan State and early playing time is crucial focal point in the recruitment. Austin has 17 offers including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, USC among others.

Read More

The final confirmed visitor for the weekend comes a lot closer in Clarkston 2023 defensive lineman, Cole Dellinger. Dellinger has also long been connected to the Spartans and has taken a few trips to East Lansing since fall. Dellinger is the younger brother of LSU lineman, Garrett Dellinger. Dellinger is a 6-foot-4, 280 pound defensive tackle. He has only five reported offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Arizona State, LSU and Ole Miss.

MSU Recruiting

