    • October 27, 2021
    Spartans to Host Two Five-Star Recruits for Michigan Game

    Michigan State is set to host five-stars in the class of 2022, Harold Perkins and Kiyaunta Goodwin.
    Recruiting never ends. As Mel Tucker has stated, it's a never ending process that is a complete team effort.

    Michigan State currently has the 17th ranked class in the country according to 247sports and are set to host two five-stars this weekend, in Harold Perkins and Kiyaunta Goodwin.

    Perkins is a little bit of an unknown when it comes to Michigan State fans. Perkins was just offered yesterday by the staff led by Defensive Analyst Kevin Vickerson, Director of Player Personnel Saeed Khalif and Linebackers Coach Ross Els.

    The effort to get Perkins to campus this late and just days before the top ten matchup in East Lansing is remarkable by the staff.

    Perkins is ranked the #11 player in the class of 2022 and the #2 ranked linebacker in the country. Perkins has 30+ offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M among others.

    Goodwin is heading into his third official visit after visiting Alabama and Kentucky the last two weeks. Goodwin is currently committed to Kentucky but is keeping his options open moving forward.

