Three five-stars headline the weekend visitors for Michigan State

The beginning of June signals that soon to be high school seniors can start to take official visits. This weekend, Michigan State will host 11 recruits headlined by three five-star prospects.

The nation's #4 overall recruit David Hicks Jr. along with fellow five-stars Vic Burley and Jayden Wayne will all be in East Lansing this weekend. Hicks and Burley are on their official visits, while Wayne will be on an unofficial visit. All three prospects are defensive lineman and are being heavily recruited by newly hired defensive pass-rush specialist, Brandon Jordan.

The remaining visitors include three Georgia prospects in IOL Madden Sanker, OT Shamurad Umarov and TE Jelani Thurman. Three Texas visitors will also make the trip to East Lansing in DB Jaylon Braxton, DB Chance Rucker and QB commit Bo Edmundson. The two remaining prospects are Tennessee WR Demitrius Bell and IOL commit Johnathan Slack out of Detroit, Michigan.

The biggest headline of the weekend remains the three five-star defensive lineman that Brandon Jordan will bring in. There has been an immediate domino effect of defensive line talent that has visited East Lansing over the last several months and Jordan has a good chance of having one of the most elite defensive line classes not only in Michigan State history but in the country for the 2023 class and this upcoming weekend could play a big role in how his class shakes up.

This weekend is the start of one of the biggest recruiting weekends to date in Michigan State football history. Throughout the month there is roughly 35+ recruits that will make visits to East Lansing and many of them are four/five-star level talent in the 2023 class.