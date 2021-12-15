Three-star cornerback Caleb Coley commits and signs to Michigan State

The Spartans got their National Signing Day off to a great start when Houston County (GA.) three-star cornerback Caleb Coley committed and signed his National Letter of Intent this morning with Michigan State. The 5-foot-11, 166-pounder chose the Spartans over 25 offers which included Clemson, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Georgia, among others.

Coley was committed to Vanderbilt over the summer but decided to open up his recruitment in early November. Since then, the Spartans have made a run for corner from Houston County High School, and it ending up paying off for Tucker and his staff.

Coley visited East Lansing back on June 11. He followed that visit with a trip to Northwestern the following weekend, before heading to Vanderbilt for a final official visit. Coley committed to the Commodores just a week and a half later on July 5.

Following his commitment to Vanderbilt, two SEC powers -- Georgia and Auburn -- both entered the race for Coley, offering him a scholarship. With more attention from higher-profile schools, Coley decommitted on November 1. The Spartans have remained in constant contact with the corner throughout his recruitment, and put themselves in prime position to seal the deal today, which they were able to do.

Coley's commitment helps fill a position of need for Michigan State, as secondary coach Harlon Barnett looks to improve upon a disappointing season by his unit in 2021.

This marks only the second cornerback commitment in the 2022 class for the Spartans, but Michigan State is expecting to land a couple safety prospects, as well as some "athlete" prospects that could fill holes in the defensive secondary.

Coley shows good speed and a solid tackling ability out of the cornerback position. On his highlight tapes, he has shown good closing speed and really lays down the hammer on ball-carriers at the point of attack.

Michigan State is currently searching for a replacement for cornerbacks coach after Travares Tillman, who departed to coach the same position for his alma mater, Georgia Tech.

The commitment and signing of Coley replaces three-star cornerback Shannon Blair from Knoxville, Tenn., who decommitted yesterday. MSU's other cornerback commit in the 2022 class is IMG Academy (FL.) DB Ade Willie.

Coley becomes the 20th commitment in the class for the Spartans, and the sixth-highest rated player in the recruiting cycle for Michigan State.

Coley's highlight tape can be viewed below: