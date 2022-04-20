Skip to main content

Top 100 Offensive Lineman Madden Sanker locks an official visit to Michigan State

East Lansing will host the top 100 offensive lineman June 3rd-5th.

South Paulding (Douglasville, GA.) 2023 interior offensive lineman Madden Sanker has locked in his official visit to Michigan State for June 3rd through June 5th.

The top 100 offensive lineman out of the peach state is considering the Spartans among 20 offers including Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Louisville and Oregon among others.

Sanker stands at 6-foot-4, 305 pounds. He projects on the interior at the college level, with his strength and athleticism he could be an ideal left guard.

Sanker was in East Lansing a few weeks ago on March 19th where he was able to visit the facilities and get one on one conversations with offensive line coach, Chris Kapilovic.

He then made a trip to Miami (FL.) on March 31st. Outside of that his other two official visits as of right now are Arkansas on June 10th and Louisville on June 17th.

Michigan State does have one interior offensive lineman committed in the 2023 class in Detroit Martin Luther King (Detroit, MI.) Johnathan Slack. Slack projects as a center although and Sanker is projecting as a guard.

Sanker is rated a four-star prospect and the 84th ranked player in the 247sports composite rankings. He is also the third ranked interior offensive lineman as well as the sixth ranked player in the state of Georgia.

