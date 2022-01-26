Skip to main content

Top ten 2024 wide receiver prospect Ryan Wingo talks Spartans offer

St. Louis University (St. Louis MO.) 2024 wide receiver Ryan Wingo talks about his early interest from Michigan State.

St. Louis University (St. Louis MO.) 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo was offered by Michigan State and wide receiver coach Courtney Hawkins yesterday.

The Spartans offered Wingo yesterday afternoon and Wingo says it was somewhat unexpected to the sophomore.

"The offer was nice but unexpected," Wingo said.

Michigan State wide receivers coach, Courtney Hawkins personally offered one of the most coveted receivers in the 2024 class early on.

"Coach Hawkins is a good guy, I liked talking to him a lot. He told me he liked my tape."

Courtney Hawkins and the Wingo family actually go back a little bit when Hawkins was Wingo's father's (Ronnie Wingo) host on a recruiting trip to Michigan State back in 1990.

"My dad was telling me that coach Hawkins was his host on an official visit back in the day. My dad was telling me how good of a guy he was."

Wingo's father actually committed to Michigan State but ended up going the Junior College route before going back to the St. Louis area and starting a family.

Wingo's older brother is also Ronnie Wingo Jr. who played running back at Arkansas.

Wingo is only a sophomore in high school but he said he doesn't have any plans of making any visits as of right now. He's taking in the recruiting process, but Michigan State getting in early should help their chances down the road.

Wingo is ranked the number six player in the class of 2024 according to 247sports.com. He's also ranked the number two wide receiver in the class early on. Wingo has 16 offers so far from schools such as Arkansas, Florida, Notre Dame and Texas among others.

