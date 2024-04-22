Top 2025 Offensive Lineman Has Michigan State Among Favorites
With the "Spring Showcase" now behind Michigan State, Spartans coach Jonathan Smith can turn his attention to recruiting.
The Spartans have been targeting a lot of recruits in the Midwest as Smith attempts to re-establish the regional pipeline.
The state of Michigan is essential to Smith's goal.
On Saturday, 2025 offensive lineman Avery Gach listed the Spartans among his top four teams on X, formally known as Twitter.
Gach is a four-star prospect with a 90 grade. He is the No. 2 prospect in the state of Michigan and the No. 13 player at his position. He is the No. 196 recruit overall.
Allen Trieu of 247Sports evaluated Gach in March. Trieu compared Gach to Ben Bredeson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"[Gach is a] tenacious, physical player who goes to the whistle and finishes plays. Shows functional strength and pad level in addition to the pure willingness to want to move defenders off the ball," Trieu wrote. "Left tackle in high school who may be more suited as a right side option or interior player at the high-major level.
"Has added good weight and strength and will continue to do so. ... High-floor type prospect who will give a high-major school depth at several positions and should be a dependable multi-year starter at the Power Five level."
Trieu described Gach as a dominant run blocker and who had great punch and physicality in pass protection.
The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Franklin native has Michigan State, Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State in his top-four teams. Gach has received offers from some of the top Power Five schools in the country -- Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee and USC.
Gach unofficially visited East Lansing in November and visited again on April 1.
Gach's Crystal Ball favors Michigan, per 247Sports.
Michigan was recently hit with NCAA sanctions. The Maize and Blue have been penalized for violations during a COVID-19 recruiting dead period -- with coaching staff acting in impermissible roles under then-head coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines will be on probation for the next three years.
Michigan was also embroiled in a sign-stealing scandal -- widely credited for the implementation of helmet communications.
