Defensive Lineman in Transfer Portal Has Michigan State's Interest
Defensive Lineman Brandon Lane from Stephen F. Austin has entered his name in the transfer portal and has already scheduled multiple visits with FBS schools.
Michigan State has contacted Lane and shown interest. Although Lane has not played in an FBS conference against tougher schools, he has done well against the teams he has played against, recording 44 tackles and 6.5 for a loss last season.
Lane was a three-star prospect in high school and is now rated 86 as a transfer. He started his college career at South Dakota State before transferring to SFA. Some other notable teams that have been in contact are Oklahoma, Washington and Kentucky, and some that have offered are Indiana, Cal and Old Dominion.
“The next school I’m looking for is a place where I can come in and compete for a starting role, a place that has a plan for me through developing, teaching, and the coaching scheme/plan,” Lane said, per 247Sports.
Lane is a very competitive player and that is what Michigan State needs on their defensive line. Lane had 44 tackles last season, which is more than any Spartan had and more than the top-three Spartan defensive linemen combined at 38. With a new proven defensive coordinator in Joe Rossi, Lane would be a good match for his scheme being dominant off the edge.
Legi Suiaunoa was named defensive line coach at Michigan State last December and has been coaching for over 20 years. Suiaunoa has been to four bowl games and made four playoff appearances, so he has proven himself as a successful defensive line coach.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith said earlier this spring that “Legi helped develop one of the best defensive lines in Pac-12.”
Suiaunoa would be in a great position with Lane by his side. Lane is a redshirt sophomore, so he is very young, and with a new coach, he has plenty of time to get to that elite level by his senior year.
Lane would be a big-time addition for the Spartans, but they have quite the competition to go up against.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.