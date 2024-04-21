3 Uncommitted Transfer Players Smith, Michigan State Should Target
With Michigan State's "Spring Showcase" now in the rearview mirror, there is a lot for the Spartan faithful to be excited for -- likely QB1 Aidan Chiles, a new system on offense and a new era under Spartans coach Jonathan Smith.
The transfer and recruiting season will now intensify.
The transfer portal has already proven fruitful for Michigan State, but there are still some pieces that could help speed up the rebuilding process and make the Spartans even stronger come August.
Here are three uncommitted transfers that Michigan State should target.
1. Cormani McClain, Cornerback, Colorado
Is it a big swing to take? Yes. Will the competition be stout? Yes. But the fact of the matter is that McClain is the best cornerback in the transfer portal that is uncommitted.
McClain has great ball skills and, according to 247Sports' director of scouting, Andrew Ivins, he has the "physical makeup of a potential impact player for a College Football Playoff contender and a possible early-round NFL Draft selection if he can keep progressing."
If McClain wants to play big-time football without the big-time baggage, East Lansing could be the place for him. With more explosive passing attacks joining the Big Ten, Smith could use a corner with such tools.
2. Damien Martinez, Running Back, Oregon State
Michigan State already has a deep running back room, but Martinez is one of the best running backs in the transfer portal and would likely be the best on the roster, should he come to East Lansing.
Per 247Sports, Martinez has "got an elite blend of size, speed, cutting ability and toughness" -- all traits that sound like a classic Spartan running back. Martinez has a lot of burst for a 6-foot-2, 230-pound frame. In Smith, Martinez would be joining a former coach who helped bring out his best during their time together in Corvallis.
3. J'Mond Tapp, EDGE, Texas
The Spartans are already after Tapp's former teammate Payton Kirkland, so why not try and build an Austin-to-East Lansing pipeline? Tapp is a former four-star recruit who is currently the No. 23 edge rusher in the portal. He has lots of desirable traits with his length and strength, but perhaps what makes Tapp most fascinating is what analyst Gabe Brooks mentioned in his report.
Brooks wrote, "[Tapp] could potentially grow into an interior spot, but reach and two-point burst from the edge could put him in space for good as a hybrid defender."
Tapp's potential could make him a valuable piece in a conference with mobile quarterbacks like Drew Allar, Will Howard and whoever earns the QB1 job for Michigan.
