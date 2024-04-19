4-star 2025 CB Puts Michigan State in 'Top 10'
As spring practice winds down and transfer portal season heats up, it's easy to overlook the fact that college football staffs across the country are also hard at work in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith and his staff are no different, and the Spartans have made some headway with a highly-talented prospect out of SEC country.
On Friday, four-star Tampa (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch cornerback Graceson Littleton included MSU in his "Top 10" alongside Florida, Alabama, Penn State, Ole Miss, Iowa, Kansas State, Kentucky, Rutgers and UCF.
At 6 feet and 180 pounds, Littleton is considered the No. 218 overall prospect, No. 26 cornerback and No. 33 player from the state of Florida in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. The Sunshine State native has garnered 33 scholarship offers thus far.
MSU's secondary has improved over the past couple of seasons, but the Spartans remained one of the weaker defenses in the country at the end of the Mel Tucker era. Smith hired Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi for the same position in East Lansing and added secondary coach Blue Adams (Oregon State) and cornerbacks coach Demetrius Martin (Oregon) to his defensive staff.
Martin is MSU's primary recruiter in the battle for Littleton, and he was one of the top assistant coaches on the trail over the past several seasons at Oregon. Martin landed several highly-touted high school prospects during his time with the Ducks and is expected to be one of the Spartans' best recruiters going forward.
With spring practice set to end on Saturday with MSU's "Spring Showcase" event at Spartan Stadium, Smith and his staff are about to dive head first into the 2025 recruiting cycle following this weekend. The Spartans are still seeking their first commitment for 2025, but things should heat up on the trail as summer approaches.
The Michigan State Spartan Football Spring Green and White Game (Spring Showcase) will be held at the High Cathedral of the Spartan Nation, Spartan Stadium, on April 20, 2024, at 2 p.m.
