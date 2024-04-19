Auburn transfer wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson has scheduled visits to Arizona and Michigan State, @agent__OG tells @On3sports.



The former four-star took a visit to UCF last week. He has 1,114 career receiving yards on 64 catches with 8 TDs.



Details: https://t.co/OUbeSFviAy pic.twitter.com/UNtqYXKNij