Michigan State Football to Host Transfer Receiver From Auburn
Auburn wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson entered the transfer portal and has already scheduled multiple visits with other schools. Johnson's most recent visit was with UCF and with his former head coach Gus Malzahn.
Two of the schools he has scheduled visits with next are Arizona and Michigan State, per Pete Nakos of On3.
Johnson would be a very good fit for the Spartan offense, as it has a very open wide receiver room with no guarantee of who the starter is. Michigan State has two new quarterbacks, and almost an entirely new coaching staff, with new players on both sides of the ball as well.
Johnson was a four-star recruit and was ranked as the 46th-best wide receiver in his class and 11th in the state of Alabama. He is a little undersized standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 167 lbs. Over his four seasons with the Tigers, Johnson caught 64 passes for 1,114 yards and eight touchdowns.
The transfer wide receiver caught passes from former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne last season. Thorne spent four years (redshirted his freshman season) with the Spartans before transferring to Auburn.
With a few underwhelming seasons, hopefully, if Johnson signs with Michigan State, he and whoever is named the starting quarterback can get it done. Johnson is quick and shifty, and even though undersized, can get open and catch passes.
Adding Johnson would be a big first step in recruitment, as once the Spartans make smaller upgrades at positions in need, better players will sign with them as long as they start winning and improving their roster. Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley and Johnson will make a good one-two punch with whichever quarterback is throwing them the ball. Tommy Schuster and Aidan Chiles can lead a sound offense, and with two usable receivers, that is their chance.
The Michigan State spring showcase is this Saturday, and the new-look team will be on display. Spartans coach Jonathan Smith and his former Oregon State coaches will look to start the Spartans' rebuild with a bang in the spring game.
All signs point upward. The coaches and players have said that spring practice has been going well, and although some things need to be ironed out, as would be the case for any team, things are looking good. Saturday will be its chance to prove it.
The Michigan State Spartan Football "Spring Showcase" will be held at the High Cathedral of the Spartan Nation, Spartan Stadium, on April 20, 2024, at 2 p.m.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.