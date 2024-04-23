Michigan State Football 2024 Schedule Breakdown
Michigan State finished the 2023 season with an underwhelming record of 4-8 with a conference record of 2-7.
This coming season, Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA are going to be joining the Big Ten which will make conference play considerably more difficult. All four of the incoming teams finished the 2023 season with a winning record by multiple games, two of which were ranked in the top 10. The only new team that the Spartans will play is Oregon, who finished 12-2 last season and played in a strong Pac-12 conference.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has a 34-35 record as a head coach in the Pac-12, is experienced playing against these teams and knows their schemes, coaches, and some of the rosters.
With Washington making it to the college football championship last season, there is a lot more game film on it. Granted, the Spartans won't play the Huskies this year, but that gives Smith more time to prepare to face off against them.
The Spartans have what should be a fairly easier beginning of the season, hosting Florida Atlantic in the first game of the season, followed by meetings with Maryland, Prairie View and Boston College. It only gets tougher from there, as the Spartans will play Ohio State before Oregon, Iowa and Michigan, finishing the season with Indiana, Illinois, Purdue and Rutgers.
Indiana is the only aforementioned team the Spartans defeated last year, so they have a leg up on them, but Maryland, Iowa, Michigan and Ohio State all beat Michigan State last year by a combined score of 192-73.
Smith and the new-look Spartans have much to improve on, and a big step up from last year is needed to begin the rebuild. With a tough mid-season schedule like they have, it will be hard for them to do, but if they can get out to an early lead at the beginning of the season and win one or two mid-season games, they will be in pretty good shape.
All four new teams joining the conference will pose a threat to every Big Ten team, as even the national champion Wolverines have lost almost their entire starting offense and even some defensive starters.
