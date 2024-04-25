3 Transfers Smith, Michigan State Could Target for the Rush End Position
The Michigan State Spartans have had an abundance of players enter the transfer portal.
With the loss of defensive end Bai Jobe -- a high-end talent with great potential as an edge rusher, Coach Jonathan Smith will need to bolster the pass rush.
The rush end is a perfect position to start.
Michigan State rush ends coach Chad Wilt recently described the position as, "a hybrid outside backer/D-end." The rush end can partake in the pass rush, contain the run, or drop back in coverage as needed.
Here are three transfers the Spartans could target for the rush end position:
1. JaQues Evans, Western Kentucky
Evans was more than capable during his time with the Hilltoppers. Though he went down with an injury last season, Evans performed well on the field. Evans notched 30 tackles, including one for a loss and a sack. Evans also had a scoop-and-score touchdown in a game against South Florida.
The previous season, Evans led the Hilltoppers with 106 tackles, 14 for a loss and nine sacks. Evans was named first-team Conference USA.
Evans is the No. 36 edge rusher in the portal, per 247Sports. As a recruit, he was a three-star prospect and the No. 54 player in the state of Georgia.
2. Anthony James, Washington
James has great size with a 6-foot-5, 272-pound frame. James is the No. 63 edge rusher in the portal, per 247Sports.
In high school, he was a three-star recruit with an 88 grade. He garnered praise from 247Sports' national recruiting expert, Chris Singletary.
Singletary wrote, "For a guy with a long build [James] has above average change of direction. Uses his length and wingspan to his advantage when taking on blockers and not letting them get into his body. Plays with a motor and good effort, willing to chase plays away. Good pad level as he comes off the ball and engages with the offensive lineman."
3. Tyler Baron, Tennessee
Baron would be a huge addition. At Tennessee, Baron played in 47 games and started in 18. Last season, he notched a career-high five sacks.
Before arriving in Tennessee, Baron was a four-star recruit, per 247Sports. He was the No. 5 player at his position and the No. 4 player in the state.
A 247Sports scouting report evaluated Baron as "a Power Five starter with the upside to develop into an early to mid round draft pick."
Baron has a great frame for an edge rusher and he would give Smith and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi plenty to work with.
Baron was originally committed to Louisville before he re-entered the portal.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.