Michigan State's Jonathan Smith on 'Spring Showcase' Results
Concluding Michigan State's 2024 "Spring Showcase," Spartan coaches seemed proud of how the team performed.
MSU coach Jonathan Smith was pleased with the run game, which was led by second-year Spartan Nate Carter, who scored one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown on Saturday.
"We think Nate is explosive and fits well in the scheme," Smith said after the event. "He's had a good camp, a lot of carries learning the thing, and he's effective in the passing game too out of the backfield, so that was nice to see."
If Carter keeps on his current trajectory, it seems he will be the Spartans' leader in the backfield again in 2024. He started in all 12 games for the Spartans last season.
Smith said he likes what the team accomplished throughout the spring, and there is only more to come with summer on the way. The offense and defense communicate better than at the start of spring practices, and the team is much better at teamwork.
Smith said that defensive coordinator Joe Rossi has been getting on the defense about communication, whether assignments, shifts, audibles, etc. They have to get it nailed down. Even after losing a valuable defensive lineman in Simeon Barrow, Smith is impressed at how the line has done so far and how well it has overcome the adversity.
With the success in the spring MSU can be expected to have a good summer, but it could use a few new players to fill some holes. Having a good spring does not mean everything else will fall into place, and the Spartans still need to work out some kinks.
Smith said they will get to where they need to be and that a lot of guys have high hopes and are optimistic about the season and the new scheme and strategy of the game. Smith hopes to be able to add some new talent to the roster in the coming months, but nothing is guaranteed. He and his staff just want to focus on what is in front of them and the season that is approaching us.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.