Michigan State's Poor Showing in the NFL Draft, Another Reason Jonathan Smith is Here
In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Michigan State Spartans had only one of their players selected, marking another low point for a program that desperately needs Jonathan Smith to rebuild.
However, what truly highlighted the Spartans' impact was not just the draft selection but the remarkable post-draft signings that saw six of their players construct deals with various teams across the league. These Spartans hope to have a succesful career in the league and play for a long time.
This Spartans having only one draft pick takes away from the six and post-draft signings. While the draft is often the pinnacle of player recruitment, it's the signings afterwards to it that reveal a deeper narrative about the players' perceived value and the teams' futures. Signees often get forgotten about but some of the recent stars of the NFL have been late round picks and even some undrafted free agents such as 2022 Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy who just lost in the super bowl.
The post-draft signings were a testament to the dedication of the players who didn't receive the coveted draft call but remained determined in their pursuit of a professional football career. Michigan State's football program instills a culture of hard work and resilience, qualities that translate seamlessly into the demanding landscape of the NFL even if they are not called up on draft night.
The Spartan presence in the NFL extends beyond draft night. With six signings, Michigan State continues to solidify its reputation as a factory for NFL talent. The post-draft signings underscore the program's consistency in producing players capable of thriving in the rigorous environment of professional football.
Michigan State has had some recent NFL success with Jayden Reed putting together a good rookie year hauling in 64 passes for 793 yards and eight touchdowns. The Spartans also produced Kenneth Walker lll who got drafted to the Seahawks in the 2022 draft and has had a good two years in the league rushing for 1,955 yards in his two years and scoring 17 touchdowns. Michigan State has had a fairly good recent history of players getting drafted into the league and they hope to continue.
The Michigan State program lacked prior to Smith's arrival because of poor leadership developing, and identying players to be developed.
The 2024 NFL Draft should be one of many reminders of why AD Alan Haller entrusted the beloved Michigan State Spartan football legacy to Jonathan Smith. The right man, at the right time, Smith will soon have the Spartans contrinuting to the NFL community, and developing the player he brings into East Lansing, into NFL stars.
