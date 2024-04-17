Michigan State Football's Experienced Backfield a Catalyst for Spartans' Offense
It's often said that a young quarterback's best friend is a productive run game.
Michigan State transfer QB Aidan Chiles has generated a lot of excitement since coming to East Lansing from Oregon State, but the Spartans will need to help and protect their young signal-caller with a better rushing attack in 2024.
Production on the ground is a result of solid offensive line play and talented running backs. MSU still has questions to answer at O-line, and that rebuild could take some time, but the Spartans have a plethora of experienced options in their backfield with redshirt junior Nate Carter, redshirt senior Jalen Berger and sixth-year senior Jaren Mangham all returning.
"Everybody thinks about Saturday when you talk about playing experience," Michigan State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha said earlier this spring. "But, I also think there's something to be said about guys that have been through spring ball and been through a fall camp and understand the flow of practice. Even though flows of practice are different from program to program, but guys that understand that can kind of get into the rhythm of how you practice a little bit faster, so that's one luxury of it."
Carter (UConn), Berger (Wisconsin) and Mangham (South Florida) are all former transfers from other programs who are playing for at least their third different coaching staff. It can be difficult for players to develop well under those circumstances, but it also can help them become adaptable to new schemes and coaching styles. That's what Bhonapha has seen from the trio in his first four months working with the MSU backs.
"Spring ball is an awesome time, because it's not back to back to back where you've got to throw in all these installs," Bhonapha said. "You can actually pull back the reins because you have a lot of time, but you don't at the same time. But, every other day and if we don't need to put this in right now, let's not cram these guys because we want to get these guys a chance to go out there and play with self-esteem and confidence."
Carter and Berger split duties early last season, but a midseason injury for Berger forced Carter to carry the majority of the load for the Spartans last season. Mangham dealt with injury for the first half of 2023 and never really got into a rhythm at any point last year. Carter is expected to be the lead back for MSU in 2024, but Bhonapha said the focus now is on the basics, not competing for carries.
"For us, where we're at in spring ball ... it's really just about getting our feet under us fundamentally," he said. "So, to say it's a competition at this point — I wouldn't say that."
The Michigan State Spartan Football "Spring Showcase" will be held at the High Cathedral of the Spartan Nation, Spartan Stadium, on April 20, 2024, at 2 p.m.
